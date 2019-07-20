UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested 3,195 Drug-peddlers In 6 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 seconds ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 05:51 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) :The police have arrested 3,195 alleged drug-peddlers in the first six months of the current year.

The City division police registered 689 cases, Cantt division 588, Civil Lines division 454, Sadar division 433, Iqbal Town division 346 and Model Town division police registered 648 cases against drug-peddlers during the continuing crackdown.

The police also recovered more than 1,516-kg hashish, 86-kg opium, 38.872-kg heroin and about 35,000 bottles of liquor from the peddlers.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said that the anti-social elements would be dealt with an iron-hand, adding that zero tolerance policy was being implemented against criminals, particularly drug-peddlers.

He urged people to cooperate with the police for eliminating the menace of narcotics from society.

