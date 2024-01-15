Police arrested 32 suspects, seized weapons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Kohat Police on Monday apprehended 32 suspects and recovered weapons and drugs in a successful search and strike operation.

According to the police spokesperson, police stepped up their efforts to ensure law and order in the city through a targeted search and strike operation.

Under the supervision of ASP, several areas within the jurisdiction of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station were searched, resulting in the detention of 32 suspects.

Police revealed that a cache of weapons and drugs were seized from the possession of the detained individuals. Furthermore, strict actions were taken against unregistered tenants and suspicious individuals.

The arrested persons have been charged and cases have been registered at the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

APP/azq/378