Open Menu

Police Arrested 32 Suspects, Seized Weapons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Police arrested 32 suspects, seized weapons

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Kohat Police on Monday apprehended 32 suspects and recovered weapons and drugs in a successful search and strike operation.

According to the police spokesperson, police stepped up their efforts to ensure law and order in the city through a targeted search and strike operation.

Under the supervision of ASP, several areas within the jurisdiction of Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station were searched, resulting in the detention of 32 suspects.

Police revealed that a cache of weapons and drugs were seized from the possession of the detained individuals. Furthermore, strict actions were taken against unregistered tenants and suspicious individuals.

The arrested persons have been charged and cases have been registered at the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed police station.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Police Station Drugs Kohat From

Recent Stories

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this win ..

Save on your holiday or stopover to Dubai this winter with Emirates

2 hours ago
 Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transfo ..

Haier Brand Seminar 2024 Leading Together; Transformation, Localization, Digital ..

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in ..

Bushra Bibi challenges Nikah case during iddat in IHC

3 hours ago
 Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

Shadab Khan shares heartwarming marriage tale

3 hours ago
 ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 ..

ECP declines to further delay elections from Feb 8 on Senate resolution

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T ..

Shaheen reveals main reason behind defeat in 2nd T20I match

22 hours ago
 New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20 ..

New Zealand beat Pakistan by 22 runs in Second T20I clash

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

1 day ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan