Police arrested 328 accused in Dec

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Sargodha police arrested 328 accused and recovered over 35 kilograms hashish, 8709 liters of liquor and 180 weapons from them during the month of December 2021.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that, on the direction of DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed, police during operation against drug pushers arrested 151 drug pushers and recovered over 35 kilograms hashish and 8,709 liters of liquors from them.

Similarly, during drive against criminals and exhibition of weapons, police teams arrested 177 accused and recovered 180 weapons including 8 kalashnikovs,19 rifles ,33 guns 12 bore, 116 pistols 30 bore and 4 revolvers 32 bore along with hundreds of bullets from them.

Cases were registered against the arrested accused while further investigation was underway.