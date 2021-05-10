UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested 359 Over SOPs Breach

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:25 PM

The police arrested 359 people on the charge of violating anti-corona SOPs in various parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) :The police arrested 359 people on the charge of violating anti-corona SOPs in various parts of Faisalabad during past 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that on special direction of City Police Officer (CPO),various teams were constituted to check implementation on corona SOPs and nabbed 174 persons from Lyallpur division,67 from Madina division, 44 from Iqbal division,49 from Jaranwala division and 25 from Saddar division for violating anti-corona SOPs.

The police registered separate cases against them,while further investigation was underway, he added.

