Police Arrested 36 Drug-pushers, 59 Absconders In September

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:49 PM

The district police arrested 36 drug-pushers, 59 absconders and 146 persons with illegal weapons in September and recovered illegal weapons, drugs and liquor from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) The district police arrested 36 drug-pushers, 59 absconders and 146 persons with illegal weapons in September and recovered illegal weapons, drugs and liquor from them.

According to official data, the police recovered 300-gram heroin, 22-kilogram hashish and 173 bottles of liquor from the accused.

The police also confiscated eight rifles of 444-bore, three rifles of 223-bore, five rifles of 222-bore, 33 guns of 12-bore, 102 pistols of 30-bore and hundreds of cartridges and bullets from the suspected criminals.

The police also conducted 59 search operations in the district and arrested 10 persons including six for violating the Rental Act and four for holding illegal weapons.

