Police Arrested 36 Gang Members Last Month
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Lodhran police busted 11 gangs, arrested 36 gangsters, recovered goods worth over Rs. 5.6 million in November 2024.
In total, the district police registered 1,036 cases and arrested 1,756 individuals during the month. The police took action against 210 proclaimed offenders, 34 court absconders, and 22 target offenders. The police also recovered 19 pistols, three revolvers, five rifles, 13 carbines, two Kalashnikovs and 79 bullets.
During the month, the police registered 143 drug-related cases, seizing 60.730 kilograms of hashish, 3,615 litres of liquor, and 130 litres of local liquor.
The police registered 30 cases related to illegal LPG vehicles and 11 cases of fuel refilling violations. Additionally, 124 cases of electricity theft were registered as part of an ongoing government campaign to curb power pilferage.
Traffic violations, particularly over speeding, also received attention, with 23 cases filed against reckless driving. Moreover, strict action was taken against those violating restrictions on loudspeakers, with 14 cases registered and 19 outlaws arrested.
Likewise, one case over tenant act violations, three water theft and 26 cases were registered for making fake calls on 15.
