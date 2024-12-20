Police Arrested 39 Accused From Illegal Sheesha Cafes
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 20, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, Lohi Bher police teams on Friday arrested 39 accused during the crackdown against illegal sheesha cafes and recovered hookahs and flavors from their possessions.
A public relation officer told APP that ICT Police intensified crackdown against the sheesha centers in order to eliminate this menace from the city.
In this regard, the Lohi Bher police station team apprehended 39 accused during the crackdown against sheesha cafes.
Police team also recovered hookah and flavors from their possessions. Cases were registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police Syed Ali Raza said that the ICT Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority, he added.
APP-rzr-mkz
