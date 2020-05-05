Police arrested 4-member gang with Rs 1.2 mln looted money

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested a four-member gang who looted Rs 1.2 million from an industrialist from Punjab during a successful operation and recovered the looted amount from their possession here on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a four-member gang who looted Rs 1.2 million from an industrialist from Punjab during a successful operation and recovered the looted amount from their possession here on Monday.

This was stated by District Police Officer Kohat Captain (retd) Mansoor Aman while addressing a press conference here.

He said members of the arrested gang were wanted by Punjab police. The gang looted Rs 1.2 million from an industrialist named Muhammad Waseem in a private rice mill and fled.

The accused were taken into custody from a Suzuki Pick-Up while checking at Muslimabad checkpost on Kohat Indus Highway, DPO Kohat Capt.

(retd) Mansoor Aman informed.

A suspicious Suzuki pick-up truck was stopped for search last night at the Muslimabad checkpost on the Kohat Indus Highway along with four persons wanted by Punjab police in a robbery case.

The arrested robbers were identified as Munawar Jan, Nabiullah and Shadal Jan residents of Hangu and recovered the looted amount from their possession.

Police shifted the four arrested robbers to Jarma Police Station where a case was registered against them.