UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrested 4-member Gang With Rs 1.2 Mln Looted Money

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 12:11 AM

Police arrested 4-member gang with Rs 1.2 mln looted money

Police have arrested a four-member gang who looted Rs 1.2 million from an industrialist from Punjab during a successful operation and recovered the looted amount from their possession here on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a four-member gang who looted Rs 1.2 million from an industrialist from Punjab during a successful operation and recovered the looted amount from their possession here on Monday.

This was stated by District Police Officer Kohat Captain (retd) Mansoor Aman while addressing a press conference here.

He said members of the arrested gang were wanted by Punjab police. The gang looted Rs 1.2 million from an industrialist named Muhammad Waseem in a private rice mill and fled.

The accused were taken into custody from a Suzuki Pick-Up while checking at Muslimabad checkpost on Kohat Indus Highway, DPO Kohat Capt.

(retd) Mansoor Aman informed.

A suspicious Suzuki pick-up truck was stopped for search last night at the Muslimabad checkpost on the Kohat Indus Highway along with four persons wanted by Punjab police in a robbery case.

The arrested robbers were identified as Munawar Jan, Nabiullah and Shadal Jan residents of Hangu and recovered the looted amount from their possession.

Police shifted the four arrested robbers to Jarma Police Station where a case was registered against them.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Police Station Robbery Hangu Kohat From Suzuki Million

Recent Stories

&quot;We&#039;re fully prepared; have sufficient s ..

44 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 2,966 ..

1 hour ago

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

2 hours ago

SEC forms Awqaf Shari&#039;ah Supervisory Committe ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.