Police arrested 442 accused in different parts of Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :As many as 442 accused involved in robberies were arrested by Sindh Police during the period March 20th to March 31st, 2023.

In a performance report presented to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednesday, 122 encounters took place within the limits of different police stations across the province.

During the said encounters, 13 alleged robbers were killed while 106 criminal gangs were eliminated. 95 accused were arrested in injured condition.