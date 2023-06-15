Police arrested 5 outlaws in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Cantt police during operation against drug peddlers and criminal elements, arrested 5 outlaws on Thursday.

SHO Cantt Police station Gul Sher Khan on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, while conducting a successful operation against the criminal elements arrested the accused during the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, accused Noor Deen son of Imam Deen resident of Mohalla Mujahid Nagar was arrested and 190 grams of ice was recovered from his possession.

During another action Azim Shah son of Nawab Shah resident of Ramak was arrested and 170 grams of ice recovered from the accused. Similarly Muhammad Jamshed son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Jhok Qureshi was arrested and 230 grams of ice recovered from accused.

While under the National Action Plan, the accused Adil, the owner of Al-Sheikh Masafir Khana Tank Adda and Haji Saadullah, the owner of Waziristan Hotel Fort Road were arrested and separate cases was registered against all the accused as per the rules.