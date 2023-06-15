UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested 5 Outlaws In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 15, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Police arrested 5 outlaws in DI Khan

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Cantt police during operation against drug peddlers and criminal elements, arrested 5 outlaws on Thursday.

SHO Cantt Police station Gul Sher Khan on the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, while conducting a successful operation against the criminal elements arrested the accused during the ongoing crackdown against drug dealers, accused Noor Deen son of Imam Deen resident of Mohalla Mujahid Nagar was arrested and 190 grams of ice was recovered from his possession.

During another action Azim Shah son of Nawab Shah resident of Ramak was arrested and 170 grams of ice recovered from the accused. Similarly Muhammad Jamshed son of Muhammad Nawaz resident of Jhok Qureshi was arrested and 230 grams of ice recovered from accused.

While under the National Action Plan, the accused Adil, the owner of Al-Sheikh Masafir Khana Tank Adda and Haji Saadullah, the owner of Waziristan Hotel Fort Road were arrested and separate cases was registered against all the accused as per the rules.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Road Tank Jamshed Criminals All From

Recent Stories

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomo ..

Insiders’ trading prohibition period starts tomorrow: ADX

1 hour ago
 Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results ann ..

Clash erupts as Karachi mayor election results announced

2 hours ago
 DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sust ..

DSCE reviews Dubai’s initiatives to support sustainable development

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equi ..

Sharjah Ruler approves AED60 million of heavy equipment to Sharjah Municipality

2 hours ago
 UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consul ..

UAE and Canada hold fourth session of joint consular committee

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity t ..

Pakistan, EU vow to promote peace and prosperity through concerted efforts

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.