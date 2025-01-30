Police Arrested 6 Accused Involved In Various Crimes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Chiniot Police arrested 6 accused involved in various crimes, including proclaimed offenders, during the last 24 hours.
4 proclaimed offenders were arrested in a crackdown against criminals.
2 drug peddlers were arrested after more than 50 liters of liquor was recovered.
More than 200 vehicles were challaned for violating traffic rules and a fine of more than Rs. 200,000 was imposed.
72 suspicious persons and 655 suspicious vehicles were checked through the e-Police Post app equipped with modern technology.
