CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Chiniot Police arrested 6 accused involved in various crimes, including proclaimed offenders, during the last 24 hours.

4 proclaimed offenders were arrested in a crackdown against criminals.

2 drug peddlers were arrested after more than 50 liters of liquor was recovered.

More than 200 vehicles were challaned for violating traffic rules and a fine of more than Rs. 200,000 was imposed.

72 suspicious persons and 655 suspicious vehicles were checked through the e-Police Post app equipped with modern technology.