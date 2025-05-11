Open Menu

Police Arrested 6 With Illegal Arms

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Police arrested 6 with illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during operation here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the arrests were made in different areas.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action against illegal arms holders will be continued.

Meanwhile, R.A Bazaar police have arrested a man involved in the theft and recovered Rs 18,000 and other stolen goods from his possession. SP Potohar Talha Wali said that strict action will be continued against those who deprive citizens of valuable assets.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan