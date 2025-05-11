Police arrested 6 with illegal arms

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Police have arrested six illegal arms holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during operation here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the arrests were made in different areas.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that strict action against illegal arms holders will be continued.

Meanwhile, R.A Bazaar police have arrested a man involved in the theft and recovered Rs 18,000 and other stolen goods from his possession. SP Potohar Talha Wali said that strict action will be continued against those who deprive citizens of valuable assets.