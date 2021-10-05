Police arrested 68 unvaccinated citizens

SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday said the Sukkur Police conducted raids at public places to arrest unvaccinated citizens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo on Tuesday said the Sukkur Police conducted raids at public places to arrest unvaccinated citizens.

Talking to APP here, SSP Samo said Sukkur Police has arrested 68 people for not being vaccinated against coronavirus within few days.

SSP said the district Police were striving hard to achieve the target set by the NCOC to vaccinate the eligible population across the district by the end of this year.