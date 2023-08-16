Police arrested 7 outlaws: NCP goods recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Dera police have conducted successful operations resulting in the seizure of non-customs paid (NCP) items, arrested seven outlaws and drug peddlers and recovered hashish within the jurisdiction of the Daraban police station on Wednesday.

During a routine checkpoint, the police team under the supervision of SHO Daraban police station Abdul Ghaffar Khan intercepted a vehicle with registration number TKC 615 and recovered 37 bundles of non-customs paid tires and 21 bundles of ncp tires recovered from vehicle number TKV 084.Which will be handed over to the higher customs authorities as per orders.

Similarly, during the search and strike operation,teams of police station Daraban checked 40 houses, 5 sensitive places and detained 04 suspects, while Niaz Muhammad son of Ali Muhammad resident of Kot Lalu was arrested and recovered 250 grams of hashish during the search operation.

While Qaiser Khan s/o Khaban Khan resident of Kirri Bakhtiar was arrested and recovered 300 grams of hashish from his possession. Jahanzeb son of Muhammad Nawaz of Mohana was also arrested and 350 grams of hashish recovered from the accused.

Police registered the separate cases against the arrested criminals and started further investigation.