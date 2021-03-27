UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested 74 Criminals With Drugs, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:02 PM

Police arrested 74 criminals with drugs, weapons

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 74 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown in last 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 74 criminals besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown in last 24 hours.

According to police sources, police teams launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 74 criminals including 13 proclaimed offenders, 30 court absconders, 11 drug peddlers, six illegal weapon holders, six kite sellers, three firework dealers and five gamblers.

Police also recovered 931 litre liquor, 2.860 kg Hashish, six pistols, rounds, 262 kites, chemical thread and stake money from the possession of arrested criminals.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

More Stories From Pakistan

