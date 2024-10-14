Open Menu

Police Arrested 7,469 Accused, Recovered Rs3.27b This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2024 | 07:42 PM

Lahore Police has arrested 7,469 members of 3,254 gangs involved in heinous crimes this year, recovering over 3.27 billion rupees from the suspects

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Lahore Police has arrested 7,469 members of 3,254 gangs involved in heinous crimes this year, recovering over 3.27 billion rupees from the suspects.

A spokesman for the Lahore Police in a statement issued here on Monday said the police had recovered 81 cars, 7,211 motorcycles, 146 other vehicles, 6,621 mobile phones and 92 laptops from the arrested individuals.

CCPO Bilal Siddiq Kamyana said that robust operations against gangs involved in robbery, theft and other criminal activities were ongoing. He mentioned that the recovered vehicles and electronic devices were being returned to their rightful owners.

Bilal Siddiq emphasised the use of advanced technology in combating criminal gangs and indicated that the legal pressure on dangerous criminals involved in heinous offenses, including blind murders and robberies, would be intensified to ensure they do not evade justice.

The CCPO directed an acceleration of intelligence-based operations to protect citizens' lives and property and to eradicate organized crime. He directed supervisory officers to closely monitor public safety measures.

Bilal Siddiq Kamyana reaffirmed the commitment to continue legal actions against elements disrupting peace in the city, adding that establishing a safe society remains the top priority of Lahore Police.

