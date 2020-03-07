Police arrested 8 accused recovered 20 bottle of liquor in Sargodha

Police have arrested 8 accused and recovered liquor and illegal weapon from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested 8 accused and recovered liquor and illegal weapon from them. According to police spokesman on Saturday that on the direction of District Police Officer (DPO) Ammara Ather , Station House Officer (SHO) Police station Phularwan Muhammad Ilyas along with his team conducted raids at various areas of Phularwan and recovered two Guns 12 bore, 4 Pistol 30 bore, one Riffle 444 bore and 20 bottles of liquor from the accused.

They were Ali Akbar, Safdar, Kashif, Arif, Farooq, Azhar Abbas, Muhammad Nazeer and Sajid. Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.