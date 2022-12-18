UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested 8 Outlaws; Stolen Items, Weapons Recovered

Published December 18, 2022

Police arrested 8 outlaws; stolen items, weapons recovered

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested eight criminals and recovered a stolen motorcycle, mobile phones, weapons, drugs and cash money from their possession during various operations on Sunday.

According to details, Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Shaheed Nawab Sardar Azimullah recovered 538 grams of hashish from accused Naeem Khan son Muhammad Salim during snap checking.

Kirri Khasor police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered stolen items from their possession.

A police team led by SHO Aftab Alam Khan took action against the thieves/ bike lifters under the supervision of SDPO Paharpur Fazal Rahim Khan.

During the course of action, the police arrested accused Riaz, Aziz and Fardal and recovered 70 cc motorcycle, 02 stolen android mobile phones, 30-bore pistol, cash amount of Rs.33000 which were stolen during the robbery in the first week of this month.

Meanwhile, Parowa police arrested four outlaws and recovered two pistol with 27 cartridges and one 12 bore repeater gun with 27 cartridges. Separate cases have been registered against the arrested persons.

