Police arrested 8 outlaws with valuables, drugs

Islamabad police have arrested eight outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered valuables and drugs from their possessions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested eight outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered valuables and drugs from their possessions.

A special crackdown underway across the city following orders of IGP Muhammad Ahsan Younus to ensure arrest of anti-social elements, a news release said.

The SHO Koral police station Muhammad Azeem Minhas along with his team arrested four drug peddlers namely Sohail Khaliq, Abdul Hameed, Arslan and Muhammad Naveed alias billa and recovered 2341 gram hashish from their possessions. Another team of Koral police station has arrested two accused namely Naseem Khan and Yaqoob involved in theft incidents and recovered iron rod worth Rs.

250,000.

Furthermore, Khanna police arrested a drug peddler namely Muhammad Ishaq and recovered 210 gram hashish. Golra police arrested an accused namely Sadi Ahmad and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition. Cases against all the arrested accused have been registered and further investigation underway.

The capital police chief has strictly directed all the zonal officers to continue crackdown against criminals' elements to save life and property of the citizens.

