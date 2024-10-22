Open Menu

Police Arrested 863 People In Smog Prevention Crackdown This Year

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2024 | 10:54 PM

Punjab Police arrested 863 individuals as well as registered 1,123 cases in an ongoing operations for the environmental protection in the province this year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Punjab Police arrested 863 individuals as well as registered 1,123 cases in an ongoing operations for the environmental protection in the province this year.

According to the Spokesperson for Punjab Police, in an anti-smog crackdown, 71 individuals had been arrested, and 182 cases had been filed in Lahore.

A total of 158,579 vehicles were challaned and fined more than 255.551 million rupees for emitting excessive smoke on roads. The route permits of 1,507 vehicles were suspended while FIRs were also registered against 172 smoky vehicles.

IGP Punjab Dr Usman Anwar had instructed the acceleration of anti-smog efforts on highways, industrial zones and other areas.

He emphasised that the traffic police and Punjab Highway Patrol must intensify actions against vehicles contributing to smog on highways. He also directed the use of Safe City cameras to monitor and take swift action against vehicles causing pollution.

Dr. Usman Anwar stressed the need for immediate action against activities like burning crops in fields, factories and vehicles which contribute to smog. He further instructed field officers to ensure strict enforcement against the burning of crop residues, brick kiln emissions and garbage fires to protect the environment.

