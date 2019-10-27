UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested 92 Suspects In Search & Strike Operation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 07:40 PM

Police arrested 92 suspects in search & strike operation

Kohat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Police in a search and strike operation carried out in sensitive areas arrested 92 suspects including six absconders and four facilitators here on Sunday.

The operation was conducted in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station, Cantt, Jungle Khel, Lachi, Billytang, Gumbat, Shakradara, KDA, Jarama and Thana Mohammed Riaz Shaheed.

On the orders of District Police Officer Kohat Captain (R) Wahid Mehmood, the police had intensified search and strike operations while tightening the noose around the hostile elements involved in suspicious activities.

Police also recovered three Kalashnikovs, five rifles, six guns, two repeaters, 15 pistols and hundreds of cartridges were also seized.

Police has registered cases and started further investigation after shifting them to concerned police stations

