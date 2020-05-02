Police arrested 93 for violating lockdown, registered cases

On the directive of the District Police Officer, Swabi Police Saturday cracked down on lockdown violators by arresting 93 people and registering cases against them in the light of the prescribe law, DSP Circle Swabi Ehsan Khan informed the media men

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :On the directive of the District Police Officer, Swabi Police Saturday cracked down on lockdown violators by arresting 93 people and registering cases against them in the light of the prescribe law, DSP Circle Swabi Ehsan Khan informed the media men.

He said police had charged 93 more people for violating lockdown measures and cases were registered against them.

The police have also warned the shopkeepers that opening their businesses, shops without government permission could lead to law and order problems in the city.

He said in view of the instruction given by the DPO, they had taken the initiative against all those violating the guideline and SOPs issued by the government for general public and small traders, shopkeepers, markets and plaza owners in order to stop the outbreak of coronavirus infection.

He informed that SHO Swabi Farooq Khan along with SHOs of the other police stations also registered cases against 15 persons including shopkeepers and prayer leader.

SHO Zaida Raz Mohammad registered cases against 09 persons for violating the guideline and SOPs issued by the provincial government.

SHO Kalukhan Muhammad Fayyaz registered cases against 15 persons while SHO Parmoli Sultan Mahmood registered 15 cases. SHO Topi Niaz Ali under the leadership of Circle Topi DSP Iftikhar Ali registered cases against 07 persons, SHO Gadoon Shamsul Qamar registered 07 cases and SHO Utla Nazim Khan 01. SHO Shafiq Ahmed led by Circle Chhota Lahore DSP Taj Muhammad Khan registered cases against 10 persons, SHO Yar Hussain Shehzad Khan registered 11 cases while SHO Tordheer Iftikhar Shah registered 05 cases.