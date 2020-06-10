UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested A Gang Involved In Blackmailing Girls

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:11 PM

Police arrested a gang involved in blackmailing girls

The police on Wednesday arrested a seven members gang along with their leader allegedly involved in blackmailing girls and boys and extorting money from them

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested a seven members gang along with their leader allegedly involved in blackmailing girls and boys and extorting money from them .

As per details, the police have been receiving complaints that a group was luring boys and girls through cell phones , making friendship with them and later making their nude videos used to black mail them.

Taking action on the complaints , DPO Attock constituted a team consisting of DSP Amara Shirazi , SHO Atif Sattar and others and tasked them to arrest the culprits .

The team using modern technology and conventional methods arrested a seven members gang which included Babar Ali Khan , Abuzar Ghafari , Mohammad Osama , Obaid u Rehman , Akram Din , Muhammad Kamran and Rahat Ali . Case under the relevant acts has been registered against them and all have been sent behind the bars .

