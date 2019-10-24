UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested A Gang Used To Rob Transgenders In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:29 PM

Police arrested a gang used to rob transgenders in Rawalpindi

The ringleader of "Zaki Dacoit Gang" taken into custody along with his accomplices who used to rob transgenders and their fellow performers, the accused used to snatch cash from the transgenders returning from dance parties

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The ringleader of "Zaki Dacoit Gang" taken into custody along with his accomplices who used to rob transgenders and their fellow performers, the accused used to snatch cash from the transgenders returning from dance parties.

According to the details, SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal told the City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police Muhammad Faisal Rana in a briefing that Rawat police arrested Zakir alias Zaki the ringleader of "Zaki Dacoit Gang" and his two accomplices Sadaf islam and Noman, wanted in various incidents of robbery.

A robbery case was registered against the accused persons with police station Rawat for snatching cash and mobile phones from transgenders and their fellow drummers.

The accused,on gunpoint, robbed 04 transgenders, Ali alias Alia, Shahid alias Payal, Shakeel alias Noshi, Nomi alias Shilpa and a drummer Irfan Haider and fled away snatching cash and mobile phones from them, a day earlier.

The SP further told that the arrested accused operated a gang that robbed transgenders and their fellow performers returning from the dance parties.

CPO Faisal Rana while applauding SP Saddar for the arrest of the dacoit gang said that, the arrest of the gang which robbed transgenders will boast the sense of protection among the transgenders.

The CPO directed that the other members of the gang and the facilitators must be arrested and the property looted from transgenders must be recovered. Other robberies committed by the accused must also be traced during the investigation, the CPO added.

The nongovernmental organizations working for the rights of transgenders acknowledged the performance of CPO Faisal Rana and Rawalpindi police for the arrest of gang which used to rob transgenders.

