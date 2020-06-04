Police arrested a man for making frequent hoax calls on emergency helpline

Pindigheb Police in Attock have arrested a man for making frequent hoax calls on emergency helpline of Police 15 posing to be a girl to tease cops

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Pindigheb Police in Attock have arrested a man for making frequent hoax calls on emergency helpline of Police 15 posing to be a girl to tease cops.

Police sources said that Muneer Ahmed- a resident of Meera Sharif in limits of Pinidigheb Police station made frequent hoax call to Rescue 15 posing to be a girl while introducing as Sumera Bibi to tease cops.

Police while taking data of the mobile phone ,traced the accused and sent him behind bars after registration of a case against the accused under telegraph act.