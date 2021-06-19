Police arrested a person, liquor recovered in RAWALPINDI

:District police have arrested a man and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from possession, in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan police station, informed the police spokesman here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :District police have arrested a man and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from possession, in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan police station, informed the police spokesman here on Saturday.

During the course of action, the Kalar Syedan police raided at a house and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from Saqlain Abid.

Police have registered case against him and started an investigation.

SP Sddar has appreciated the performance of Kalar Syedan police team and said that action must be taken against such elements involved in this illegal businesses.