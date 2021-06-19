UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrested A Person, Liquor Recovered In RAWALPINDI

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:48 PM

Police arrested a person, liquor recovered in RAWALPINDI

:District police have arrested a man and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from possession, in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan police station, informed the police spokesman here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :District police have arrested a man and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from possession, in the jurisdiction of Kalar Syedan police station, informed the police spokesman here on Saturday.

During the course of action, the Kalar Syedan police raided at a house and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from Saqlain Abid.

Police have registered case against him and started an investigation.

SP Sddar has appreciated the performance of Kalar Syedan police team and said that action must be taken against such elements involved in this illegal businesses.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man From

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE, Arab Badminton Federation es ..

11 minutes ago

Cambodia reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani jewelery, carpets, handicrafts displayed ..

6 minutes ago

First convention of Pakistan Professionals Forum C ..

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus infections rising in Senegal

6 minutes ago

KP government presents people friendly budget for ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.