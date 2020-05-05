UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested A Proclaimed Offender

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:49 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a proclaimed offender in the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station, informed police spokesman here on Tuesday.

During course of action, Cantt police held proclaimed offender identified as Noor Muhammad was wanted by police from 2019. City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that such anti social elements must be punished according to law.

