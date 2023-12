Attock Saddar Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Attock Saddar Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) wanted in a murder case.

Police sources said that Malik Imran was nominated in a murder case registered in the Attock Saddar area and remained underground when a police party acting on a tip-off raided his hideout and arrested him.