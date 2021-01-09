UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested A Swindler For Fraudulent Receiving Money On Pretext Of Giving Jobs

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 09:20 PM

Police arrested a swindler for fraudulent receiving money on pretext of giving jobs

Police have arrested a swindler for fraudulent receiving money on the pretext of giving jobs

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a swindler for fraudulent receiving money on the pretext of giving jobs . Police have registered an FIR and arrested the accused .

Muhammad Iqbal told Jand police that Ejaz Shah r/o Mohala Aminabad Jand had fraudulantly received Rs 40 thousand from his son (Aftab Iqbal) and Rs 75 thousand from Muzamil Hussain on the pretext of giving them jobs in Punjab police and in an oil company respectively .

Police taking prompt action has arrested the accused . Meanwhile a workshop in connection with Police Station Record Management was arranged by Attock police which was attended by the concerned officials .

More Stories From Pakistan

