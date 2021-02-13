Police arrested accused for killing his mother

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Saddar Police Station Hassanabdal arrested a accused who escaped after killing his mother some days ago.

According to police, on February 3, Abdul Ghani son of Abdul Aleem Sakna Mohmand District Mohalla Noorabad Burhan has lodged an FIR in Saddar Police Station Hassanabdal that he is living with his wife, three daughters and two sons.

The elder son Zahid alias Strangi was a drug addict and often fights for money at home.

On the day of incident, he exchanged harsh words with his mother, resultantly, he killed his mother wit h a pistol and fled.

A raid team led by DSP Hassanabdal Raja Fayyaz-ul-Haq and comprising SHO Police Station Saddar Hassanabdal Niaz Ahmed and Sub-Inspector Zulfiqar Khan used their professional skills and arrested the accused.

Further probe was underway.