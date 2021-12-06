UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Accused In AC Jhang Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:46 PM

Acting on the notices of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Chiniot police have arrested two accused involved in the murder of Assistant Commissioner Jhang Imran Jaffer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Acting on the notices of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Chiniot police have arrested two accused involved in the murder of Assistant Commissioner Jhang Imran Jaffer.

DPO Chiniot Bilal Iftikhar said that he reached the spot as soon as the tragic incident was reported.

A case was registered and teams were formed to arrest the accused, according to a handout issued hereon Monday. He said that the persons involved in the murder of AC Imran Jaffer were identified as Sohail Asghar and Asghar Ali who were arrested by the police in less than 24 hours and further legal action was being taken against them.

