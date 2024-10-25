Police arrested accused involved in murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NOSHERANVIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The police here on Friday arrested a shopkeeper who was involved in a murder of a youth. The police said the culprit as named Abdul Sattar had killed a youth, Zagham Abbass 22 years.

Abdul Sattar stabbed Zagham to death over a dispute at his shop.

Police have registered a case and started investigation

APP/mud/378