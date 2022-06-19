MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an accused wanted to police in minor girl physical assault case during a special operation launched here on Sunday.

According to police sources, Zahoor Ahmed resident of anayatpur Mahota in premises of Alpa police station reported police on June 15 that accused Allah Bukhash physically assaulted his minor daughter Zahra Batool and escaped from the scene.

The police registered the case No 369/22 under section 376 against the accused the started the investigations into the incident.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider took notice of the incident and formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Hassan Jahangir to arrest the criminal. The police team arrested the accused Allah Bukhash and started the legal procedure against him, police sources added.