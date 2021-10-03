UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Accused With Motor Bike, Weapon

Sun 03rd October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Police arrested accused with motor bike, weapon

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested an accused and recovered a motorcycle and ammunition from his possession. SHO satellite town with his team conducted a raid in the limits of choona factory and held an accused Ejaz alias Babu dhandhal and seized a motorcycle and 30 bore pistol while his accomplice Ashraf Chandio managed to escape.

Police have registered a case against the accused under arms act who was also wanted to Tando Jan Muhammad police in a separate case.

