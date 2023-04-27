UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Accused With Stolen Car In Dera Ismail Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Police arrested accused with stolen car in Dera ismail khan

Dera police on Thursday managed to arrest an accused with a stolen car and recovered four bundles of barbed wire

Dera ismail khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Dera police on Thursday managed to arrest an accused with a stolen car and recovered four bundles of barbed wire.

Under the direction of District Police Officer Dera, Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, police stopped a motor car number RIF 48 coming from the CPEC road.

On checking, the car proved as a stolen car and 4 bundles of barbed wire were also found.

The accused identified as Juma Khan, son of Gul Azam resident of Lakki Marwat.

Two other accomplices of the suspect managed to escape, the police spokesperson said.

Police registered the case and started further investigation.

