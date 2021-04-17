UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested Afghan National With Explosive Materials

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:31 PM

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) ::An Afghan national was arrested during the operation and recovered 21,850 meters of safety fuse and 1911 dynamite from him, District Police Officer Sonia Shamroz Khan here on Saturday.

According to details, Police party led by District Police Officer Sonia Shamroz Khan raided a shop situated in the Darosh Bazaar and arrested one Aftab son of Muhammad Azam, an Afghan national.

Police on a search of the shop, recovered 21,850 meters of safety fuse and 1911 dynamite from the Afghan National Aftab.

DPO Sonia Shamroz Khan informed the media that in their preliminary investigation, the alleged accused claimed to be the owner of the recovered powder and explosives and declared himself an active member of a banned organization.

The alleged accused was shifted to an unknown place for further investigation, DPO Chitral said.

Police have also registered a case against the alleged accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

