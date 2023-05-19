Police arrested alleged accused in Radio Pakistan incident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested the alleged accused who broke the main gate of Radio Pakistan.

The accused identified as Muhammad Umar. He managed to sell out the broken gate in the market, said an official of the Police while briefing the media.

The partner of the accused has already been detained by the police, the official said. The main gate of Radio Pakistan was also recovered. The accused had sold it for Rs. 9000 in a junk shop in the Gate area of Hashangari, police said.

The process of identifying those who stormed the main gate of Radio Pakistan is going on, a police official said.

He said Peshawar Police will identify all the alleged accused involved in damaging the public and private properties. He said all the miscreants will soon be brought under the law.

The official said that Police are searching for other accomplices of the alleged accused as 12 to 13 people are involved in breaking the gate of Radio Pakistan. The process of identifying other protesters who stormed the Peshawar main gate is also going on.