Police Arrested Alleged Accused Of Torturing A Youth

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Police arrested alleged accused of torturing a youth

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :SSP Operations Haroon Rashid Sunday said that the raiding party of the Faqirabad Police Station arrested an alleged accused who was torturing a youth during a video that went viral on social media.

Talking to media person, SSP Operations Haroon Rashid said that a case is being registered against the accused on the complaint of the victim by the Faqirabad Police Station after arresting the alleged accused involved in the video.

The alleged accused Rahim Gul alias Rambo belongs to Afghan Colony. The accused had tortured his former colleague Bakhtiar, he said, adding, the accused also kept a citizen named Bakhtiar in custody and in this connection a video went viral on social media.

As a result the Police conducted a successful operation and arrested the alleged accused by registering a case against him, Haroon Rashid concluded.

