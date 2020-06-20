UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrested Alleged Drug Dealer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 10:21 PM

Police arrested alleged drug dealer

Paniala Police arrested an alleged drug dealer in Wanda Abu Jani area and recovered more than 2kg of hashish and cash from his possession here on Saturday, Police confirmed the arrest

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Paniala Police arrested an alleged drug dealer in Wanda Abu Jani area and recovered more than 2kg of hashish and cash from his possession here on Saturday, Police confirmed the arrest.

A case has been registered against the alleged drug dealer, Police informed.

It is worth mentioning here that the Paniala police cracked down on drug dealers in the area and succeeded in arresting Shakeel son of Aflatoon, residence of Wanda Abu Jani, raided Wanda Abu Jani. The alleged drug dealer was also involved in sale of cannabis. Police have arrested the alleged drug dealer and registered a case against him.

Related Topics

Police Sale Shakeel From

Recent Stories

India deserves not UNSC membership but punishment ..

27 minutes ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for imp ..

41 minutes ago

Great Mosque of al-Nuri, The Church of Our Lady of ..

1 hour ago

UAE welcomes IAEA&#039;s adoption of draft resolut ..

2 hours ago

Nando Parrado defies the odds to make Royal Ascot ..

5 minutes ago

Complete lockdown observed in Dera Ismail Khan

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.