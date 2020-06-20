Police arrested alleged drug dealer

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Paniala Police arrested an alleged drug dealer in Wanda Abu Jani area and recovered more than 2kg of hashish and cash from his possession here on Saturday, Police confirmed the arrest.

A case has been registered against the alleged drug dealer, Police informed.

It is worth mentioning here that the Paniala police cracked down on drug dealers in the area and succeeded in arresting Shakeel son of Aflatoon, residence of Wanda Abu Jani, raided Wanda Abu Jani. The alleged drug dealer was also involved in sale of cannabis. Police have arrested the alleged drug dealer and registered a case against him.