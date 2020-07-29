Police arrested another suspect in Chontra shooting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :Police have claimed to arrest another suspect involved in Chontra killing incident and so far 10 suspects have been arrested in the case, informed a spokesman on Wednesday.

During the operation led by SSP Operations Tariq Walayat, Police with the coordination of Investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) and Elite Force have arrested a suspect identified as Arif and shifted him to police station for further investigation and now police have held a total of 10 suspected killers including two sons of master mind Malik Rabnawaz Maachi in shooting at Miyal Village in which 7 women and 2 children were killed to take revenge of murder of wife of Rabnawaz.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of police and ordered the SSP Operations to arrest the remaining culprits in Chontra case.