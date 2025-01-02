Open Menu

Police Arrested Another Youth For Violating Section 144 On New Year's Event

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Police arrested another youth for violating Section 144 on New Year's Event

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Police has arrested another youth for violating Section 144 imposed by the district government and the orders issued by SSP Hyderabad Dr. Farrukh Ali

The city police arrested a youth as named Abdullah Memon from near Wadu Kapad during patrolling.

The youth in custody had violated Section 144 by firing in the air on New Year's Eve last night.

The police obtained the video of the youth's firing, after which he was immediately arrested along with the weapon.

Police has registered a case against the accused.

APP/nsm

