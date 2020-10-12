Police arrested armed dacoits

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three unknown armed dacoits after an encounter from the local water pond near Uggoki.

According to initial report, a robbery at a citizen's house was reported.

When the police reached on the spot, the armed robbers opened fire on the police team.

When the firing stopped, the three accused were arrested by the police.

The injured accused were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

DPO Sialkot Hassan Asad Alvi and SP Investigation Muhammad Imran were also present on the spot.

Further investigations were underway.