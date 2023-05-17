UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Blackmailer Woman With Gang

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Attock Police arrested the woman who blackmailed with the gang by pretending to be a friend

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Attock Police arrested the woman who blackmailed with the gang by pretending to be a friend.

According to the spokesperson of Attock Police, a person belonging to Pindigheb filed an application with the Pindigheb Police Station that he was deprived of Rs 3,00,000 besides making his naked pictures by a woman led gang comprising of accused Arshad Khan and Toqeer Ahmed, at their residential compound.

On getting the information, the Pandigheb police registered a case and arrested the woman who was allegedly blackmailing the citizens on the pretext of making a friendship.

DPO Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan in his special message to the public said that the public should be aware of such a group and report to the police immediately.

