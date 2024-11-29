Open Menu

Police Arrested Car Lifter, Recovered Stolen Car

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Police arrested car lifter, recovered stolen car

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Abbottabad police, have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements, achieving significant successes in recent operations.

In the jurisdiction of Mangil Police Station, a gang of car lifters was intercepted on Tarhana Road. During an exchange of gunfire, a car lifter, Rizwan, was injured, while his accomplice, Naeem, was arrested.

A stolen vehicle was recovered, and efforts are underway to apprehend another accomplice who escaped.

Meanwhile, Lorha Police seized a large cache of illegal arms in a raid on an arms dealer in Lorha Bazaar, recovering 39 pistols, 28 shotguns, 8 rifles, and 230 rounds of ammunition exceeding approved stock limits. A case has been registered against the dealer. In another operation, New Town Police arrested two suspects, Hasan alias Ali and Safeer, recovering 6.342 kilograms of hashish, 410 grams of methamphetamine, and a vehicle.

