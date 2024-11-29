Police Arrested Car Lifter, Recovered Stolen Car
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Abbottabad police, have intensified their crackdown on criminal elements, achieving significant successes in recent operations.
In the jurisdiction of Mangil Police Station, a gang of car lifters was intercepted on Tarhana Road. During an exchange of gunfire, a car lifter, Rizwan, was injured, while his accomplice, Naeem, was arrested.
A stolen vehicle was recovered, and efforts are underway to apprehend another accomplice who escaped.
Meanwhile, Lorha Police seized a large cache of illegal arms in a raid on an arms dealer in Lorha Bazaar, recovering 39 pistols, 28 shotguns, 8 rifles, and 230 rounds of ammunition exceeding approved stock limits. A case has been registered against the dealer. In another operation, New Town Police arrested two suspects, Hasan alias Ali and Safeer, recovering 6.342 kilograms of hashish, 410 grams of methamphetamine, and a vehicle.
Recent Stories
Over 9.2 Million Cases Resolved Across Punjab's 2,033 District Courts via PITB d ..
Celebrate love with the OPPO OFans Festival!
ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup begins today
No talks underway between Pakistan and TTP: Foreign Office
PMDC extends during of Bachelor of Dental Surgery degree from four to five years
Two-day physical remand of Mattiullah Jan challenged before IHC
ICC board meeting to decide matter of Champions Trophy 2025 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2024
CPEC Chili Project earns reward at ongoing CISCE
Under training ASPs of specialized training program visit SSU headquarters
CM felicitates Pak Cricket for winning ODI series against Zimbabwe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senator Siddiqui slams Omar Ayub for fostering divisions among security forces6 seconds ago
-
Ramesh meets BoR officials to discuss land ownership rights for minorities13 seconds ago
-
Denmark Embassy, UNODC, NACTA kick off peace project through football match17 seconds ago
-
Marriage hall imposed Rs 200,000 fine23 seconds ago
-
Open katchery held at Talash Lower Dir35 seconds ago
-
Awareness session on violence against women held10 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to support Boxer Sahir Afridi: Murad Shah10 minutes ago
-
CM orders comprehensive floods prevention plan10 minutes ago
-
No heavy traffic in city on Friday, Saturday & Sunday10 minutes ago
-
Youth killed in a motorbike-crane collision10 minutes ago
-
Construction work on dual Faisalabad-Chiniot road under way10 minutes ago
-
CGPA, WCCI hold Private-Public dialogue11 minutes ago