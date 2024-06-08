Open Menu

Police Arrested Car Thief In DIKhan

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2024 | 11:39 PM

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) Dera police while tracing the car theft case arrested the accused and recovered a stolen car, motorcycle and weapons from his possession here on Saturday, police spokesman said.

According to the details, about ten days ago, citizen Shamsul Zaman lodged a complaint at Saddar police station that an unknown armed person at gun point took away his car from service station near Himmat Adda.

Taking notice of a complaint lodged in Saddar police station, District Police Officer Dera Nasir Mehmood formed a team headed by the SDPO Saddar Circle Imranullah Khattak, SHO Saddar Mukhtiar Ahmed, In-charge Investigation Police Station Saddar Zameer Hussain to trace the case.

Following the directives, SDPO Saddar Imran Khattak along with the team started the investigation on modern lines and conducted raids in different areas.

During the action police team traced the main accused involved in the incident. Police arrested the accused identified as Mir Daraz son of Ardali Khan resident of Mir Ali and arrested him near Sheikh Yusuf Adda.

During the investigation, the accused confessed to the incident of robbery and told the police that the stolen car was shifted to Mir Ali, on which the investigation team along with the vehicle owner Shams-ul-Zaman went to Mir Ali police station in Bannu region and along with local police during the raid recovered the stolen car, 01 stolen motorcycle and a pistol with ammunition .

The recovered motorcycle was stolen in the limits of Paharpur police station.

The police registered the case against the accused and started further investigations.

