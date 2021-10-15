Police arrested culprits for torturing woman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested two culprits on charges of torturing and beating a woman as their video went viral on a private channel, police spokesman informed here Thursday.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas took notice of the incident and ordered Saddar Bairooni police to arrest the perpetrators.

Following the orders of CPO, a team of Saddar Bairooni police managed to trace out the accused and arrested them in a raid.

A video showed a man and woman torturing another woman and attempting to cut her hair with a scissor in a house located somewhere on Adiala Road went viral on a private channel.

Police have registered case against the accused under sections 506ii/354/509/337K and 511 of PPC.

Meanwhile, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas lauded the efforts of Saddar Bairooni police.

CPO made it clear that violence against women would not be tolerated adding that the accused would be dealt with according to rule of law.