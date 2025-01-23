Open Menu

Police Arrested Dociot In Injured Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Larkana Police have successfully foiled a robbery attempt and apprehended a bandit, Sajid Jehu Abro, who was injured during an exchange of fire on Pir Sher Road within the Ali Goharabad police station limits.

Weapons were recovered from the scene, and Abro is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A search operation is ongoing to capture the accomplices who managed to escape. Preliminary investigations reveal that Abro has been involved in several serious incidents and cases, and authorities are verifying his criminal record.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhary has announced rewards and honors for the police team responsible for the successful operation.

This crackdown is part of the Larkana Police's efforts to combat crime and maintain law and order in the region.

