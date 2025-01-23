Police Arrested Dociot In Injured Condition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 11:49 PM
Larkana Police have successfully foiled a robbery attempt and apprehended a bandit, Sajid Jehu Abro, who was injured during an exchange of fire on Pir Sher Road within the Ali Goharabad police station limits
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Larkana Police have successfully foiled a robbery attempt and apprehended a bandit, Sajid Jehu Abro, who was injured during an exchange of fire on Pir Sher Road within the Ali Goharabad police station limits.
Weapons were recovered from the scene, and Abro is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.
A search operation is ongoing to capture the accomplices who managed to escape. Preliminary investigations reveal that Abro has been involved in several serious incidents and cases, and authorities are verifying his criminal record.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Larkana Ahmed Chaudhary has announced rewards and honors for the police team responsible for the successful operation.
This crackdown is part of the Larkana Police's efforts to combat crime and maintain law and order in the region.
Recent Stories
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change
UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..
PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy
'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico
Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastr ..
AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention
AJK Govt launches social protection welfare program to empower underprivileged c ..
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed ..6 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change6 minutes ago
-
PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad27 minutes ago
-
PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy48 minutes ago
-
Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastructure28 minutes ago
-
District Judges training program highlights need to protect women's rights2 minutes ago
-
Police arrested dociot in injured condition2 minutes ago
-
Qamber police arrested four outlaws, recovered hashish2 minutes ago
-
Business Facilitation Cell inaugurated at NAB Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan urges plan for Gaza reconstruction; Israeli raids may derail ceasefire: FO spox34 minutes ago
-
Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum reviews PSO, Energy sector challenges34 minutes ago