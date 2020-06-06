Police arrested drug dealer, seized 1018 grams cannabis

The Swat Police in a successful operation arrested a drug dealer and seized 1018 grams of cannabis from his possession here on Saturday

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The Swat Police in a successful operation arrested a drug dealer and seized 1018 grams of cannabis from his possession here on Saturday.

According to details, SHO Mingora Anwar Khan and his team took action during a district-wide crackdown against drug dealers embedded in the society on the special orders of District Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan.

Sahibzada son of Mir Alam resident of Nishat Mingora Chowk Mingora was arrested and 1018 grams of cannabis was recovered from his possession. A case has been registered by the police against the drug dealer.