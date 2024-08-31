Open Menu

Police Arrested Drug Pusher

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Police arrested drug pusher

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested a drug dealer recovering over 1.1 kilogram hashish from his possession here in the limits of Paroa Police Station on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, the snap checking continued across the district to eradicate crimes from society following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.

During the snap checking, a team of Paroa police station led by SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused drug dealer Inayat Ullah son of Atta Ullah, resident of Mohallah Laal Shah and recovered 1105 grams of hashish from his possession.

The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Police Police Station Nasir From

Recent Stories

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

2 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

2 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

2 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

5 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

18 hours ago
 AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

AC unit explosion causes fire, injures two persons

18 hours ago
 First furniture exhibition begins in federal capit ..

First furniture exhibition begins in federal capital

18 hours ago
 Political stability must to tackle terrorism, econ ..

Political stability must to tackle terrorism, economic issues: Governor Punjab S ..

18 hours ago
 Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID L ..

Senior journalists, analysts condole with DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas on death o ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan