Police Arrested Drug Pusher
Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested a drug dealer recovering over 1.1 kilogram hashish from his possession here in the limits of Paroa Police Station on Saturday.
According to police spokesman, the snap checking continued across the district to eradicate crimes from society following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood.
During the snap checking, a team of Paroa police station led by SHO Gulsher Khan arrested accused drug dealer Inayat Ullah son of Atta Ullah, resident of Mohallah Laal Shah and recovered 1105 grams of hashish from his possession.
The police also registered a case against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
APP/akt
