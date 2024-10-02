Police Arrested Drug Pusher
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 05:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) In a continued drive against narcotics and criminals, the police managed to arrest a drug pusher and recovered mainpuri from his possession.
SHO Tando Yousuf police station Inspector Riaz Ahmed Bhutto along with his staff conducted a raid in his territorial jurisdiction, arrested an accused Manzoor Ali alias Manoo Qambrani and recovered a huge quantity of mainpuri from his possession.
Police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri act.
APP/nsm
